Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.6 %

CNC stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

