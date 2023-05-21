CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CF opened at $66.22 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

