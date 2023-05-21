Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,928 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $340.40 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $515.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

