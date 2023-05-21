Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $481.35.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

CHTR stock opened at $340.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.00. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.