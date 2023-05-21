Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

