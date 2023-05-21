Cherie Buntyn Sells 13,278 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CAO Cherie Buntyn sold 13,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $124,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Momentive Global by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,791,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after buying an additional 6,141,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Momentive Global by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,108,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,403 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,839,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth $40,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $18,833,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

