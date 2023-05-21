Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Chesswood Group Stock Performance
CHW opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 46.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$7.91 and a 12-month high of C$14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of C$157.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.17.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$77.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 0.6875 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
