Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

CHW opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 46.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$7.91 and a 12-month high of C$14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of C$157.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$77.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 0.6875 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on CHW shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chesswood Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

