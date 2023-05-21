Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 278.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,694 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.