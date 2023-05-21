Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $5,849,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 99,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,509 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 157,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $52.55 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.