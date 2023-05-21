Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of CMRX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Chimerix had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 514.97%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 51,700 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $58,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,997.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 98,450 shares of company stock valued at $113,093. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.