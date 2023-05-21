China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.82

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$6.02. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 42,070 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.83.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$344.73 million for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.