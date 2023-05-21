China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.82

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGGGet Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$6.02. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 42,070 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.83.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$344.73 million for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

About China Gold International Resources

(Get Rating)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.