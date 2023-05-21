China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of CJJD opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

