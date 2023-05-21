Chris A. Rallis Sells 1,758 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) Director Chris A. Rallis sold 1,758 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $12,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,033 shares in the company, valued at $228,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FENC opened at $7.47 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

