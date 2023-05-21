Christian S. Fong Purchases 50,000 Shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) CEO Christian S. Fong acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,489.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Spruce Power Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SPRU stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77.
Spruce Power Company Profile
