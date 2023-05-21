Christopher J. Boever Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,436,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,979.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

Shares of SNAX opened at $0.59 on Friday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 142.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.