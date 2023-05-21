Christopher Riley Sells 8,528 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $13,644.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 205,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Christopher Riley sold 7,458 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $15,363.48.

PLBY stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 128.89%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLBY Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

