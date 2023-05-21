Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $691.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

