CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,408,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after acquiring an additional 213,668 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 860,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $80.36 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.