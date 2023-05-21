CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

