CI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

