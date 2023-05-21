CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Shares of SHW opened at $232.77 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $278.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.