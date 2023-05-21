CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Shares of HCA opened at $282.47 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

