CI Investments Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FIX opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $156.19.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

