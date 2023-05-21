CI Investments Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Axos Financial worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Axos Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axos Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE:AX opened at $39.47 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.