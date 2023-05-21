CI Investments Inc. Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 5.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.58.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

