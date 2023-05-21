CI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,420 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Colliers International Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.02. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

