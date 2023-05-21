CI Investments Inc. Sells 416,822 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 416,822 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

