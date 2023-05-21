CI Investments Inc. Sells 6,464 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Insider Activity

Masco Price Performance

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

