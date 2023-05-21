Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 41,815 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in International Paper by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,567 shares of company stock worth $3,066,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

