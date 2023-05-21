Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

AGNC opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

