Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.97 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 663.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

