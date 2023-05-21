Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $20.95 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.