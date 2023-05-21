Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $1.15 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

