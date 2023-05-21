Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,791 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $142.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,125,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,221 shares of company stock worth $1,559,308. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.