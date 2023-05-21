Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 13,600 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Masimo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Masimo Stock Up 0.1 %

Masimo stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

