Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $1.20 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CE opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.