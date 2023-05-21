Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CINF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

