Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $470.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.74. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $478.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.