Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $501.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $501.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $470.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $454.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.74. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $478.39.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

