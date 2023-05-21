Citi Trends (CTRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $209.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Citi Trends Stock Performance
Shares of CTRN stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Citi Trends Company Profile
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home trends. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
