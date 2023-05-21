Citigroup Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $84.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 180.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 134,924 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 88.1% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $4,316,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.