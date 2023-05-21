Citigroup Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $23.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of IBEX opened at $20.47 on Thursday. IBEX has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.94 million. Analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.