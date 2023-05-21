City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of City in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.33.

Get City alerts:

City Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CHCO opened at $88.30 on Thursday. City has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.55.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that City will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at City

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $141,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,011,716. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 735.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.