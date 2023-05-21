Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLNE. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.18. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

Insider Activity at Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,337,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,151,000 after purchasing an additional 266,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,988,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 177,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

