Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLFD. Cowen decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a market cap of $570.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.30. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,333,000 after purchasing an additional 137,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 61,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

