Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLFD. Cowen decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.83.
Clearfield Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a market cap of $570.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.30. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.
