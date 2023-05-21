Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,721 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $8,699,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $3,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

