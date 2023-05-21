Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,110.00.

CBGPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.66) to GBX 1,200 ($15.03) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.03) to GBX 950 ($11.90) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,150 ($14.41) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4932 per share. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.20%.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

