CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.25.

NASDAQ CME opened at $181.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

