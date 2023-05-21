Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) VP Acquires $14,682.36 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) VP Lee Bagwell purchased 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,682.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,224.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lee Bagwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Lee Bagwell bought 2,329 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $21,682.99.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Lee Bagwell bought 100 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $909.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBAN. DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth about $6,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

