Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

